Students save 2 boys from fire in Semey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two children have been rescued from an apartment fire in the city of Semey this morning, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.

According to reports, two students spotted smoke and flames coming from one of the apartments in a residential complex near their college on Monday morning. They rushed to the apartment door and managed to save two boys aged 3 and 5.

The rescued boys who were home alone were treated by paramedics summoned to the scene.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.