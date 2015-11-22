Suarez scores twice as Barca thrash Real

MADRID. KAZINFORM - Barcelona moved six points clear at the top of La Liga as Luis Suarez scored twice in a dominant victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

The visitors controlled El Clasico throughout, opening the scoring early on when Luis Suarez struck from 16 yards, before Neymar sidefooted home. Andres Iniesta finished off a fine team move to add a third after the break. Suarez's cool finish wrapped up the win before Isco was sent off for a rash challenge to complete Real's misery. It was a first home defeat in 23 league games for Real, but an early blow to their hopes of challenging Barcelona for the title this season. Rafael Benitez's side are second with 24 points with Barcelona moving onto 30 points after 12 games. Source: BBC