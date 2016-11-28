Subsidies in agriculture exceed KZT 500 billion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For the last three years the amount of subsidies in agricultural industry equaled nearly KZT 500 billion, according to Vice-Chairman of Mazhilis Vladimir Bozhko.

"Only for the last three years the amount of subsidies in agriculture equaled KZT 498,6 billion. Unfortunately, still there are many problems. The main problem is unreliability of state agencies in accomplishment of the Agrobusiness-2020 program and inefficiency of use of the allocated funds. I can give two examples. Insufficient funding of the program from 2013 to 2017 equaled KZT 509 billion whilst the foreseen amount was KZT 1 trillion 588,2 billion", - Bozhko told during the government hour in the Mazhilis. He also reminded of acute shortage of specialists in agricultural industry, such as veterinarians, agronomists, tractor operators, combine operators, gardeners, machine operators. The mazhilisman also urged to adopt of knowledge and best technologies, grades, breeds of agricultural animals, and create genetically strong fund of samples grain, breeds of the cattle, poultry.