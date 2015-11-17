Subsurface users must be attracted to EXPO-2017 - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Preparation for the EXPO-2017 international specialized exhibition was the topic of today's extended meeting of the President with the seniour officials of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company, Astana Mayor's Office, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Investment and Development, Ministry of Culture and Sport, heads of contractive organizations.

"During my foreign trips and meetings with the leaders of the countries and their major companies, I told them about EXPO-2017. All of them were interested in the forthcoming event and expressed readiness to join it. You should use this opportunity and continue working on this issue," the President said to the attendees. "The potential of the national and transnational companies is not used in full. They must partake in the exhibition, because this is a nationwide event. All subsurface users must contribute to this event. To date, you have only two memorandums of cooperation and one agreement of sponsorship, while there are 39 subsurface users in Kazakhstan" N. Nazarbayev stressed.