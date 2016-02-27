  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Suicide attack in Northeast Afghanistan kills 11, wounds 40

    14:30, 27 February 2016
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A suicide attack near a governor's office in northeastern Afghanistan's Kunar province killed 11 and wounded 40 civilians, Afghan media reported Saturday.

    Initial reports of a powerful explosion in Asadabad city gave the death toll at 15 people, according to the Pajhwok news service.

    Freelance Afghanistan-based journalist Bilal Sarwary cited local residents as saying the purported assailant arrived near the governor's office on a motorbike and approached tribal elder Haji Khan Jan before detonating his explosives.

    Jan was reportedly among the casualties, Sputniknews.com reports.

    Photo: © AFP 2016/ Noorullah Shirzada

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!