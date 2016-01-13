Suicide attack on police in southwestern Pakistan kills 14

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - At least 14 people including 12 policemen were killed and 25 injured Wednesday in suicide bomb blast near a police van that was to escort polio vaccinators in southwestern Pakistan, local police said.

The blast happened in Quetta, capital of Balochistan province, as the police were waiting outside a building that houses a polio vaccination center in the city's Satellite Town Residential Area, Kyodo reports.

One passerby and a paramilitary personnel were also among those killed, according to provincial police chief S.M. Mehmood.

"This is an act of terrorism," Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said.

He added that the provincial government's polio vaccination campaign, which began Sunday, has been suspended in the wake of the attack.