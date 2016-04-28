Suicide blast in Turkey&#39;s Bursa leaves 20 injured

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A suicide blast killed one person and injured several others at the entrance of a historic bazaar in Bursa in northwestern Turkey Wednesday, the regional governor's office said, Anadolu agency reported.

According to reports, the blast took place near the historic Ulu Mosque, which is close to the bazaar.

Bursa Governor's Office said a female suicide bomber was involved in the attack.



Later, Turkish Health Minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu said in a statement that around 20 injured people were sent to hospitals in Bursa.



Muezzinoglu added the bomber had been identified as a young female, believed to be around 25-years-old. "The detailed identity of the bomber will be declared by the Interior Ministry," he said.



Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was briefed about the incident by Interior Minister Efkan Ala in Turkish capital Ankara and Bursa Governor Munir Karaloglu over the phone.

