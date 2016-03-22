  • kz
    Suicide bomber carried out explosions at Brussels airport - Federal Prosecutor

    16:47, 22 March 2016
    Photo: None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Federal Prosecutor's Office of Belgium confirmed that the explosions at Brussels airport were carried out by a suicide bomber, Kazinform correspondent reports from Brussels.

    The authorities named today's twin blasts at the airport as an act of terrorism.
    According to the Federal Prosecutor's Office, at least 13 people died and 35 got various injures as a result of the explosions.
    Meanwhile, the prosecutors have not yet recognized the blast at Maelbek metro in Brussels as an act of terrorism.
    Besides, STIB public transport operator denied the information regarding a blast at Schumann metro station.

