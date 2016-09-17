Suicide bomber kills 23 at Pakistan mosque

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - A suicide bomber killed at least 23 people including five children and injured 26 others Friday at a mosque in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, administration officials said.

The attack took place in Paye Khan village of Ambar sub-district of the Mohmand tribal area, Kyodo reports.



"It was a suicide attack," administration official Akbar told reporters. He said the suicide bomber blew himself up on the mosque's verandah as the main hall was fully packed with worshippers.



The injured were rushed to a hospital of the tribal area, which is adjacent to the Khyber and Bajaur tribal areas where the Pakistan army has been engaged in a crackdown against terrorists.



Source: Kyodo