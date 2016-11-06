Suicide bombers kill at least 11 in two cities in Iraq

BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM - At least 11 people were killed in suicide bomber attacks in Iraq's cities of Tikrit and Samarra, media reported Sunday, Sputnik reports.

According to ITV News, citing police officers and medical staff, the attacker detonated an ambulance car that was packed with explosives. It was located near the entrance to the Tikrit city. The blast killed nine people.

Two more people were killed as a result of a bombing at a parking lot near the al-Askari mosque in Samarra.



Photo:© REUTERS/ Stringer

Source: Sputnik