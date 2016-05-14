Suicide car bomb in police training center kills 3, wounds 8 in S. Afghanistan

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan. KAZINFORM At least three people were killed and eight others sustained injuries as a suicide attacker detonated his explosive-laden car next to a police training center in the southern Helmand province on Saturday, a local official said.

"A terrorist riding explosive-borne car blew it up next to the local police training center in Nad Ali district at around 09:00 a.m. local time today, leaving three people dead and wounding eight others," the official told Xinhua but refused to be identified, saying authorized officials would brief the media after completion of investigation.

Meantime, hospital sources in Lashkar Gah have confirmed that eight injured people have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

However, Omar Zawak, the spokesman for Helmand provincial government, confirmed the blast, saying investigation is underway into the case and the details would be made public.

Source: Xinhua