Suicide truck bombing kills 20 in Afghanistan

KABUL. KAZINFORM - An early morning suicide truck bombing killed at least 20 people in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, an official confirmed.

The massive bombing hitting the main public hospital in the Zabul province also left more than 90 others injured, Atta Jan Haq, the chairman of the provincial assembly, told Anadolu Agency.

It was the only public hospital in this remote province located between the restive Kandahar and Ghazni provinces marred by the deadly insurgency, Anadolu Agency reports.

The local radio Salam Afghanistan reported that a team of doctors has been sent from Kandahar to Zabul to help the local health authorities in assisting the victims.

The Taliban took responsibility for the attack, claiming to have hit the regional office of the spy agency, National Directorate of Security, located nearby.