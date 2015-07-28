Sulfuric acid plant to be commissioned in Akmola rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new sulfuric acid plant in Stepnogorsk town, Akmola region, will be commissioned in August the current year, the press service of the regional administration office informs.

The project is a joint venture of "SAP Kazatomprom" worth 13.1 billion tenge. It is included in the republican Map of Industrialization. The plant's design capacity is 180 thousand tons per year. The plant will provide jobs for more than 200 people. Before the yearend it is planned to produce 60 thousand tons of production worth 1 billion tenge. Recall that the industrialization map in 2010 - 2014 years included 11 projects in Stepnogorsk with investments of about 25 billion tenge. It is expected that the projects will create more than 1.2 thousand jobs.

In the first five years of industrialization there have been implemented 6 projects (LLP "Greenhouse Technology in Kazakhstan", two projects of SPP "Arystan", "Astana-Nan Chemicals", "AkSuStill", JV "Sarek") worth 9.9 billion tenge. The projects created 869 new jobs. Production volume of these enterprises in 2014 amounted to 21.2 billion tenge which is 30% of the town.