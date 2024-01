ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Sultan of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah, on Thursday was named as the 16th King of Malaysia, after Sultan Muhammad V unexpectedly abdicated earlier this month, EFE has learned.

The country's nine sultans met at Istana Negara palace in Kuala Lumpur and voted in favor of Abdullah, according to a statement by Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Syed Danial Syed Ahmad.