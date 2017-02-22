Sultanov: Fulfillment of Presidential Address' objectives to let Kazakhstan join club of world's 30 most developed countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov met today with the representatives of Zhambyl region's financial sector.

The meeting participants discussed the key provisions of the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address “The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness.”

As the Minister noted, the fulfillment of the objectives outlined in the Address will let achieve the main goal of 2050 Strategy – accession of Kazakhstan to the club of the world’s 30 most developed countries.

According to him, the first priority – accelerating growth in traditional sectors of economy – will be achieved thanks to increasing productivity to the level of developed countries by means of transfer of new technologies and implementation of best practices and business processes.

Sultanov informed also about improvement of institutional and business environment and creation of conditions for ensuring dominating role of private sector in economy by means of competition development and reduction of government’s participation in regulation and economy.

He drew attention to the importance of supporting business initiative and business abilities of population, reduction of the government’s role in economy.

The Minister informed about the governmental measures on upgrading the quality of human capital and implementation of the Concept of Culture and Sport Development and 2020 Governmental Programme of Languages Functioning and Development.

In the nearest years, the new structure of economy must ensure creation of jobs, mobility of labour resources and opportunities to receive new skills, he said.

The meeting discussed also the institutional changes, security problems and fight with corruption.

As the Minister added, the government is planning to adopt 2017-2020 programme of countering religious extremism and terrorism as well as Cyber Shield Kazakhstan programme .

As for the fight with corruption, the government is going to enhance identification and elimination of pre-requisites of corruption. For this purpose, the government plans to improve public procurement system.

On the same day, the Minister participated in a reporting meeting of Governor of Zhambyl region with the population.