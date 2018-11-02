Sultanov on National Pantheon construction course

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Astana city Bakhyt Sultanov informed about the course of construction of the National Pantheon, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the total estimated cost of the project (1st complex of the 1st stage) makes 958.3 million tenge. "287 million tenge was allocated for the project's implementation till 2018 and 489 million tenge is envisaged for completing the project in 2018," said Sultanov during the online conference on e.gov.kz website.