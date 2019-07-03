Summer Issue of the Diplomatic Herald of Kazakhstan published

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Editorial Board of the Diplomatic Herald conducted a rebranding of the official journal of the Foreign Ministry. The design of the journal has become more vivid and stylish, while digital technologies have been used in the print version, which allow access to the online version of articles or the entire issue on the smartphone, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Traditionally, the new issue opens with an article by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Beibut Atamkulov, "Changes through Continuity," which notes that "As a result of the elections, Kazakh citizens have demonstrated how important the continuity of a sustainable political course and further economic reforms is for the future development of the country", as well as emphasises the preservation of the foreign policy of Nur-Sultan.

The journal still strives, from issue to issue, to provide readers with high-quality authorial content and topical exclusives.

This issue pays particular attention to the integration processes in Eurasia. The issue contains an article by Deputy Minister Marat Syzdykov on the development of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which celebrated its fifth anniversary this year. An exclusive interview with the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Vladimir Norov, outlines the components of the growing influence and authority of the SCO in the region and in the international arena.

Bringing relations between the European Union and the countries of Central Asia to a new level, as well as the role and place of Kazakhstan in the EU strategy in the region, are considered in the exclusive article by the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Peter Burian.

Former Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, Staffan de Mistura, in his first exclusive interview after his resignation has shared his views on peacekeeping, the Syrian crisis and the Astana process.

The "Economic Diplomacy" section provides readers with an article by Deputy Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev on the work being done by the Foreign Ministry to strengthen investment and export; an article by the Chairman of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Court, Lord Harry Woolf CH, which concludes a series of articles devoted to the activities of the AIFC structures; and an interview with the Managing Director of Astana EXPO 2017, Ruslan Zhemkov, about the organisation, role and results of the most important annual business event in Eurasia - the XII Astana Economic Forum.

The summer issue covers other important topics: the experience of the U.S. economic diplomacy, applicable to Kazakhstan; export opportunities of Kazakhstan in African countries; cooperation with South Korea with a focus on investment and technology; activities of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan; development of new media in Kazakhstan.

The Diplomatic Herald of Kazakhstan is published in Kazakh ("Дипломатия жаршысы"), Russian ("Вестник дипломатии") and English.

The electronic version of the journal in PDF, HTML and EBook Reader formats is available on the website - https://mfa.gov.kz/ru/content/Journal