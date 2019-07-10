Summer School opens for Kazakh Diaspora children

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools for the first time ever opened The Great Steppe Descendants Summer School for children who arrived from abroad.

It brought together 150 representatives of the Kazakh Diaspora. The two-week Summer School program includes the Kazakh language classes, history of Kazakhstan, customs and traditions of Kazakh people.





Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov welcome children arrived from Russia, Iran, Mongolia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.







The Otandastar Fund and World Association of Kazakhs also support the Summer School. "There are 16 mln Kazakhs around the globe, one third lives abroad. I've been to many countries and saw that the key problem of the Kazakh living abroad is that they do not know culture, traditions and their roots. Our key task is to preserve the whole nation worldwide. It is essential to take efforts to let them know their native language, culture and traditions," 1st deputy head of the World Association of Kazakhs Zautbek Turisbayev said.







The Summer School participants will tour the city, visit Burabay national park, Alzhir museum, Bozok archeological and ethnographic open-air museum. Besides, they will attend national instruments, folk games classes, national cuisine festival.

