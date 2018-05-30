Summer to begin with rains in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Showers around with storms and rushing mighty wind are predicted to hit Kazakhstan on May 31-June 2, Kazhydromet reports.

Cool weather with raininess and storms will remain countrywide due to the north-west moving air in the lower atmosphere.



Occasional rains, storms and gale force wind will linger for three days ahead in the major part of Kazakhstan. Freezing weather is expected in central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan at nights. Air temperature is expected at about or below normal by 1-3 degrees.