Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic States was a success, Askar Umarov

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM "The Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic States was held at a very high level," Kazinform International News Agency General Director Askar Umarov told the CIS Information Council underway in Issyk-Kul, Kabar reports.

He also noted that President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov held the summit at a very high level.



"The summit was a success and it shows the level of the country's maturity. We wrote lots of articles concerning the summit to let our readers know more about the processes occurring in rapidly developing Kyrgyzstan," Askar Umarov said.



He also stressed that President of Kazakhstan pays great attention to fraternal Kyrgyzstan and the country places a high priority on developing ties with Kyrgyzstan.



"To date Kazakh TV Channel that broadcasts in 140 states of the world has unveiled a special time slot in Kyrgyz. Our resident correspondent works in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan is a country of interest located in Central Asia and that's why many mass media outlets consider it necessary to have personal correspondents there," Umarov resumed.