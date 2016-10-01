Sumo wrestling comedy opens Israeli Film Festival in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Five feature films are included into the program of the Israeli Film Festival which is underway in Shymkent city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Michael Brodsky, Ambassador of Israel to Kazakhstan, who attended the opening ceremony of the festival said: "We brought five films to the festival.

These films were released recently. They are all with a touch of humor, some of them are comedies. There are dramas, of course, but with the elements of a comedy. It should be noted that sense of humor is an integral part of the Israeli films. Besides, we tried to select films that can appeal to Kazakhstani moviegoers."



Israeli sumo wrestling comedy, A Matter of Size, opened the program of the festival.



The film tells the story of several overweight friends who get fed up of dieting and decide to do sumo, the sport in which large people are honored and appreciated.



"I came to the cinema and wasn't disappointed. This was the first Israeli movie I've ever seen. I would like to note fine sense of humor of this comedy. The film tells the genuine story, which I liked," director of Ontustik film Batyrkhan Daurenbekov told Kazinform correspondent after the screening.



