Sunday to be mostly sunny in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On April 7, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in western and eastern Kazakhstan, while the other parts of the country will see dry weather. Patches of fog, strong wind, and thunderstorm are expected, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions, there will be patchy fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. Besides, Mangistau region will see a thunderstorm.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Aktobe regions. Patchy fog is predicted in Turkestan and East Kazakhstan regions.

There will also be patches of fog in Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, and North Kazakhstan regions.