Sunny, warm days await Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued the forecast for 12-14 March, Kazinform reports.

According to the weather forecasters, the anticyclone will determine the weather in most regions of Kazakhstan in the next three days.

Therefore, Kazakhstan will see mostly sunny days with no precipitation. The air temperatures will be 4 to 10 degrees above the climate normal: 0...+8° С in most of the country, +12...+20° С in the southern and southeastern regions. The atmospheric fronts coming from European Russia will cause patchy fog, ice slick, and precipitation in the western and northern parts of the country.