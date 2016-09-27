Sunny weather expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, September 27. Rains and stiff wind will strike western and southern parts only. Fog is expected in some areas at night and in the morning. Freeze warning is issued for northern, eastern and central regions.

Gusts of wind in the West Kazakhstan region will rise to 15-20 m per s with fog to blanket the region at night and in the morning.

Fog will descend in Kostanay region at night. Wind speed in the morning and in the daytime will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Foggy weather is forecast for Pavlodar region, at night and in the morning in Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan region.

Wind speed in Zhambyl region, in the daytime in Kyzylorda region will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Freeze is expected in Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions and the mercury will drop to -1-3°C.

Extremely high fire risk remains in South Kazakhstan region, in major part of Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty regions, in some areas of Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions.