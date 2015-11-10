Sunny weather expected in western, south-western Kazakhstan Nov 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (primarily, snow), blizzard, ice glaze and strong wind are forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan Nov 10. Sunny weather will dominate in western and south-eastern parts only.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions as well as some areas of North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions at night and in the morning. Wind speed in parts of Karaganda region will increase up to 15-20 m per s. Ice glaze is expected in parts of Pavlodar region. Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will rise up to 17-22 m per s.