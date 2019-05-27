Sunny weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sunny weather is predicted for almost all regions of the country on Monday. Unstable weather with rains is forecast for western parts only. Thunderstorms, fog, gusting wind, and hail are possible in some areas.

A 15-20mps wind, sometimes reaching 25mps, thunderstorm and squall will hit East Kazakhstan region. Hail is possible there.



Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions will be hit by thunderstorms, squall, hail, and 15-20mps wind.



A 15-20mps wind and a dust storm are forecast for Kyzylorda region.



Turkestan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Aktobe regions will be battered by a 15-20mps wind too.



Foggy and windy weather is predicted for the North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.



Thunderstorm and a 15-20mps will hit Almaty region in the daytime. Fog will descend in Akmola and Pavlodar regions at night and in the morning.



Nighttime frost at -3°C will persist in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions and at -1-6°C in East Kazakhstan region.



Extremely high fire risk is forecast for Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, and Karaganda regions.