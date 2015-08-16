Sunny weather to descend on Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Blue skies and sunny weather will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan, today, August 16.

Only western Kazakhstan will be tormented by showers and thunderstorms. According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecaster, it will be foggy in northern Kazakhstan in the morning. Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Mangystau, Aktobe, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. Wind is expected to bring dust storm to South Kazakhstan region. Fog will blanket two regions in the morning - Akmola and North Kazakhstan. Extreme heat is forecast for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangystau and Kostanay regions. Meteorologists predict that high fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.