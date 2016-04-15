Sunny weather to dominate in Kazakhstan Apr 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather will dominate today in most regions of the country, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet. Western parts only will be hit by rains on this day. Fog and strong wind are expected in some areas with dust storms to hit southern regions.

South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions will be stricken by a strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and dust storms.

Wind speed in Zhambyl region will increase to 15-20 m per s. Nighttime fog is expected there too.

Fog will blanket also Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions and Pavlodar region at night.

Gusts of wind in Karaganda region will reach 15-20 m per s.