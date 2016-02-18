Sunny weather to dominate in Kazakhstan Feb 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Western and north-western regions of Kazakhstan will be hit today by frontal-type precipitation (primarily, snowfall and rains), with fog blanketing some areas, wind gusts and blizzards.

The other parts of the country will enjoy sunny weather this day.

Fog, ice slick and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in some areas of Aktobe, Kostanay, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions. Blizzards are possible in Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

Ice slick and strong wind (at night) are expected in Atyrau region. In Almaty region, in the area of Zhalanashkol, wind speed will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions and South Kazakhstan region at night.

Wind speed in Kyzylorda region in the daytime will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Daytime fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in Zhamby region,