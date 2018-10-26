  • kz
    Sunny weather to dominate in Kazakhstan Oct 26

    07:59, 26 October 2018
    
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis will wake up to sunny weather on Friday. Rain will douse in western and north-western parts only. Fog and gusting wind are expected in some areas.

    Kazhydromet says wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will increase to 18-23m/s.

    Strong wind up to 15-20m/s will hit Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions and fog will descend in some areas.

    Gusting wind will strike also Kostanay region, in the daytime Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. Fog will blanket parts of Atyrau region at night and in the morning.

