Sunny weather to dominate in Kazakhstan Sep 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather is predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, September 25. Frontal-type precipitation and strong wind will hit western and south-eastern regions. Dust storm is expected in southern parts. Fog is forecast at night and in the morning.

According to Kazhydromet, gusts of wind in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Wind speed in Mangistau, South Kazakhstan regions, in the daytime in East Kazakhstan region will rise to 15-20 m per s with fog to cover some areas at night and in the morning.

Wind speed in Aktobe region, in the daytime in Kostanay region will rise to 18 m per s.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola and North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.

Freeze is predicted for Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions with air temperature decreasing to -1-3°C.

Extremely high fire risk remains in South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, in major part of Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty, in some areas of East Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.