Sunny weather to dominate in Kazakhstan Sep 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather is expected today in most regions of Kazakhstan. Rains and thunderstorms will hit western, north-western and southern regions only. Fog will blanket south-western and eastern regions at night and in the morning. Strong gusts of wind are predicted for some areas with a dust storm to strike southern regions.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan regions, in the daytime in Kyzylorda region will increase to 15-20 m per s. Dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda region.

Fog will descend in East Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions at night and in the morning. Wind speed in the East Kazakhstan region will reach 15-20 m per s.

Fervent heat is forecast for some areas of Karaganda region.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan regions, in major part of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions and in some areas of Akmola, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions.