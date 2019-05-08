Sunny weather to prevail across Kazakhstan May 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sunny weather will prevail across Kazakhstan on Wednesday, May 8.

According to Kazhydromet, rains and thunderstorms will hit southwestern parts of the country. Fog and dust storm as well as gusting wind are forecast for some areas.



Wind speed in Kyzylorda region will increase to 15-20mps at night and in the daytime, sometimes reaching 23mps. Dust storm will hit the region too.



Gusting wind up to 15-20mps is expected in Turkestan region.



Thunderstorm will hit some areas of Mangistau region.



Patchy fog will descend in West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions.