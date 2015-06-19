Super fight expected in Astana: Trallero - Gadzhibabayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - July 3 Astana within M-1 Challenge 59 tournament hosts a super fight of two heavyweights David Trallero (Spain) 3-3 and Zaur Gadzhibabayev (Baku Fighters, Azerbaijan) 3-1.

Kickboxing Champion of Spain David Trallero after a resounding victory over the world champion in mixed martial arts Znaur Khetagurov debuted in the tournament M-1 Challenge in the bout against Kurban Ibragimov, the winner of Grand Prix City of Military Glory. However, the Spaniard lost by to Ibragimov by TKO. In Astana Trallero will fight against Zaur Gadzhibabaev, the champion of Azerbaijan, Asia, Europe and the world and also the winner of the World Cup. Last year in his home country last year he was named "The sportsman of the Year".