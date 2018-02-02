  • kz
    Super start at Futsal Euro 2018: Kazakhstan defeats Poland

    07:48, 02 February 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first game at the 2018 UEFA Futsal Championship, Kazakhstan defeated Poland 5-1, securing a spot in the quarterfinals, SPORTINFORM reports.

    On February 3, Kazakhstan will take on Russia. In playoffs, the Kazakh team will play against a rival from Group A (Serbia, Slovenia, or Italy).

    It should be noted that Kazakhstan beat both Italy and Serbia at the previous European Futsal Championship. Back then, Kazakhs became bronze medalists.

    Poland - Kazakhstan 1-5 (0-4).

    Tags:
    Sport Football Europe Top Story
