Super start at Futsal Euro 2018: Kazakhstan defeats Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first game at the 2018 UEFA Futsal Championship, Kazakhstan defeated Poland 5-1, securing a spot in the quarterfinals, SPORTINFORM reports.

On February 3, Kazakhstan will take on Russia. In playoffs, the Kazakh team will play against a rival from Group A (Serbia, Slovenia, or Italy).

It should be noted that Kazakhstan beat both Italy and Serbia at the previous European Futsal Championship. Back then, Kazakhs became bronze medalists.

Poland - Kazakhstan 1-5 (0-4).

