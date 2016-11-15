Supermoon behind Soyuz Rocket captured at Baikonur

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astronomy for All is the title of a joint project of Russia's Roscosmos and Moscow's Planetarium featuring about the Solar System and its objects, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“This is how the supermoon looks like at Baikonur cosmodrome which is getting ready for the blast-off of the Soyuz-FG rocket carrier and Soyuz MS-03 manned spacecraft,” a caption to the pictures made by the Yuzhny Space Centre reads.

As reported, on November 14 the world saw the rise of the supermoon, a phenomenon of a full and brightest moon reaching a perigee – its closest point to the Earth. The next supermoon is expected on December 14, but, according to scientists, it won’t be so spectacular as this one.

Recall that on the night of November 17, a regular ISS expedition crew including Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos, NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet will launch from the Gagarin pad at Baikonur.

