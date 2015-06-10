Superpowers mastermind Al Qaeda and IS, Mohsen Araki

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Superpowers mastermind such extremist groups as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, this has been said by Secretary General of the World Forum for Proximity of the Islamic Schools of Thought Ayatollah Mohsen Araki at a briefing within the framework of 5th Religious Congress in Astana.

"Superpowers mastermind such extremist groups as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. We have understood this after the end of the war in Afghanistan. It was noticeable even in Iraq. In 1991, when the war began, superpowers intervened in military operations against Iraq. They announced that there is enmity between Sunnis and Shiites. In fact, the war in Iraq was not between Sunnis and Shiites. The conflict in Iraq was political but not religious," said Mohsen Araki. He noted that superpowers set Sunnis in opposition to Shiites. For example, in Egypt superpowers tried to exasperate enmity between the national, political and religious groups, between Sunnis and Shiites. This is a problem created by superpowers.