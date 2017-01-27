Supreme Court of Kazakhstan discusses constitutional reform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the extended session on Friday Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami talked about the activities of the work group on the issues of redistribution of powers between the branches of the government formed by the Head of State on January 11, 2017.

Mr. Mami especially noted the importance of the institute of presidential government for Kazakhstan.



However, according to him, the time dictates the need to strengthen responsibility of the Parliament and the Government for the situation in the country. The judicial branch will greatly contribute to the modernization of political and legal system of the country. The Supreme Court submitted proposals on judicial organization and judicial proceedings, relations between the court system, the Government, the Parliament and other government bodies. A lot of work is ahead in terms of discussion of the proposed measures to ensure redistribution of powers.



The Supreme Court also proposed to amend specific norms of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Requirements to term of service and age of judicial candidates will be changed through the amendments to the Constitutional Law "On court system and status of judges".



Mami noted that the proposed measures related to further improvement of the legislation within the framework of implementation of the National Plan and fulfilling the recommendations of the organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will be implemented through amendments to the legislation.



In conclusion, the Chairman of the Supreme Court urged judicial personnel to join discussions of that issue.