Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, Dubai International Financial Centre ink coop memo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Palace of Independence has held a ceremony of signing a memorandum of cooperation between the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan and the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The ceremony was carried out within the International scientific and practical conference "Constitution: unity, stability and prosperity" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution. The memorandum was signed by chairman of the Supreme Court Kairat Mami and DIFC Courts Chief Judge Mr. Michael Hwang. It is expected that cooperation in the framework of the memorandum will strengthen business ties and create additional conditions for mutual integration of the businesses. In the future this system will facilitate collaboration between the DIFC courts and the new court of the financial center of Astana which is being established on behalf of the Head of State.