Supreme Mufti condemns terrorist attack in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Erzhan Kazhy Malgazhyuly made a statement regarding Sunday terrorist attacks in Aktobe.

The Supreme Mufti condemned the events which occurred in Aktobe on the eve of the holy Ramadan month. He noted that Islam is the religion of peace and accord. Erzhan Kazhy Malgazhyuly called on compatriots to be patient and expressed confidence that the criminals will be properly punished.

The video of the Supre Mufti's address is available here in Kazakh.