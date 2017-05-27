Supreme Mufti congratulates Kazakhstan on Ramadan holy month beginning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Muslims, Supreme Mufti Yerzhan Kazhy Malgazhyuly congratulated the people of the country on the beginning of Ramadan - the month of spiritual renovation, Kazinform reports.

"In the name of Allah, the Merciful and the Compassionate! Dear Muslim brothers, dear compatriots!



Praise to Allah, we are again welcoming the holy month of Ramadan! I am congratulating you on the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan awaited with impatience by all the Muslims of the world!" the letter of congratulation reads.



The Supreme Mufti reminded that Ramadan is the ‘sultan' of 12 months, the period of mercy and grace. During Ramadan, a person should strive for doing good deeds and reevaluating his/her behavior. Fasting brings up fear of God in a person, he says.



"Dear compatriots! In this blessed month, I am calling you to hasten to do good deeds and to strive for spiritual purification!



Fasting is not only refraining from consuming food and drinks in the daytime. Fasting is a spiritual food of belief and healing of body. Fasting is a school of patience for a Muslim which purifies and renovates his/her body and soul," the message reads.



According to the Supreme Mufti, in his article "The Course towards the Future: Public Conscious Modernization," the Head of State calls Kazakhstanis for spiritual modernization, to be competitive and educated, to be realistic, to strive for changes and renovations and to achieve the goals set.



"In this context, Ramadan is the month of spiritual renovation, the time when real steps towards spiritual enlightenment must be taken.

May the month of Ramadan to be blessed by Allah! May Allah accept our fasting, our prayers and good deeds. May Allah bless each family with wellbeing and health! I wish prosperity, peace and friendship to our country!" Yerzhan Kazhy Malgahzyuly said.