Supreme Mufti congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Fitr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstani Muslims, Supreme Mufti Yerzhan Kazhy Malgazhyuly has extended congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the upcoming Eid al-Fitr.

"Dear compatriots! Dear brothers!



I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the upcoming holy holiday for all Muslims - Eid al-Fitr!



Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of dawn-to-sunset fasting. It is a holiday of mercifulness, unity, prosperity and kindness.



I wish every family good health, well-being, success and prosperity!



Let Allah bring peace and accord to our land, let our independent state prosper!" the congratulatory message reads.