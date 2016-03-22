Supreme Mufti Erzhan Kazhy Malgazhyuly congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstani Muslims, Supreme Mufti Erzhan Kazy Malgazhyuly congratulated people of Kazakhstan on Nauryz Holiday.

"Dear brothers and sisters!

I congratulate you on Nauryz - the day of spring equinox, the most ancient holiday of oriental peoples and the beginning of the year.

On this day, people lay the table (dastarkhan) , meet guests and aksakals (old men) give their blessing and send their best wishes in the coming year.

Nauryz is the holiday of unity, fraternity, spring renovation and abundance.

Nauryz elevates an aspiration to sincerity, mercy and friendship in us.

Kazakhs believe that Nauryz is a special holiday. Our nation has celebrated Nauryz from the ancient times, from generation to generation.

I wish well-being, health and success to your families!

Let Allah bless us and strengthen our unity and harmony!

Let Allah bring prosperity to our independent country, accept our prayers and intentions! Amin!" a letter of congratulation from the Supreme Mufti reads.