Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan extends Eid Al Adha greetings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Serikbai kazhy Oraz extended his Eid Al Adha greetings to Kazakhstanis, Kazinform reports.

He congratulatedall Kazakhstanis on holy Eid Al Adha and wished their families good health,prosperity and well-being.

Serikbai kazhyOraz reminded that Eid Al Adha is a special holiday for all Muslims.

Hewholeheartedly wished everybody all the best and kindness.