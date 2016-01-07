Supreme mufti of Kazakhstan wished Christians peace and well-being

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Supreme mufti of Kazakhstan Yerzhan khadzhi Mayamerov congratulated primate of an ecclesiastical province of the Russian Orthodox Church in Kazakhstan Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and All Kazakhstan all the Christians of the country on the Christmas Day.

"On these Christmas days all the Christians pray to God asking for peace, kindness and wellbeing.

Thanks to God and wise policy of the President and mutual understanding in the country we have peace and accord in Kazakhstan. The ideas of tolerance, sympathy and hope for bright future make us stronger and make us think about the purpose of life," the text of congratulations of the supreme mufti of Kazakhstan reads.

He wished Metropolitan Alexander and all the Christians of Kazakhstan success, peace, wellbeing and health.