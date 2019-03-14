Survey on Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions for Intangible Cultural Heritage in CA held

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and skills development face various challenges related to rapidly evolving labor markets. Nevertheless, TVET is one of the key educational sectors to build a skilled workforce to safeguard and popularize ICH, increase its role, and ensure transmission, particularly through formal and nonformal education.



According to UNESCO, intangible cultural heritage (ICH) is made up of oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals and festive events, knowledge, and practices concerning nature and the universe, and traditional craftsmanship knowledge and techniques, the official website of the Almaty Cluster Office reads.

Three of the ICH domains are directly linked to TVETЇtraditional craftsmanship, performing arts, and knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe.

In this context with the support of the International Information and Networking Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Asia-Pacific Region (ICHCAP), Almaty Cluster Office to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan launched a survey. The survey aimed at gaining better understanding of the existing ICH-related programmes, courses, initiatives and resources in technical vocational education and training institutions in the Central Asian region. The survey outcome is to inform and the develop recommendations to further networking among TVET for more effective ICH transmission in the region.

This survey is the first attempt to generate an understanding of current activities and needs of TVET actors in the Central Asian region, specifically in four countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

For dull version go to