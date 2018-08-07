  • kz
    Survivor rescued from mosque flattened in Indonesia quake

    14:36, 07 August 2018
    Photo: None
    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM As search and rescue efforts continued after a major earthquake hit an Indonesian resort island on Sunday, killing at least 105, a man has been rescued from a flattened mosque on the quake-hit Lombok Island, the government said Tuesday.

    "Thank God a victim was rescued from the collapsed mosque," National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Twitter, KYODO NEWS reports.

    Witnesses said people were praying in a mosque in the village of Lading-Lading in North Lombok Regency when the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck at 7:46 p.m., not far away from the area.

