    Survivors of horrific bus fire return home

    19:05, 31 January 2018
    Photo: None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The two citizens of Uzbekistan of the five people, who survived in a bus fire incident in Aktobe region, left the hospital and returned to their country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Last week, we discharged the Uzbek nationals in good condition from the hospital. They were taken away by representatives of the Republic of Uzbekistan," Chief Physician of the Aktobe Emergency Hospital Rakhimzhan Arystan said.

    As you may know, a bus caught fire on a road in Aktobe region of Kazakhstan, killing 52 Uzbek citizens. Five people including 3 Kazakhs and 2 Uzbeks (Ahror Isakov, born in 1988, and Isroiljon Mirzaakhmedov, 1980) survived in the horrific accident.

     

    Uzbekistan Aktobe region
