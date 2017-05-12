Sushi lovers warned of parasites danger in raw fish

LONDON. KAZINFORM Sushi lovers are being warned of the dangers of ingesting parasites from raw and undercooked fish, BBC reported.

Doctors writing in British Medical Journal Case Reports said sushi's growing popularity in the West could be linked to a rise in parasitic infections.

Experts treated a 32-year-old man, in Lisbon, who was found to have parasite larvae on his gut lining.

He had been suffering stomach pain, vomiting and fever for a week.

A blood test showed mild inflammation and the area below his ribs was found to be tender.

But it was only when the man said he had recently eaten sushi that doctors suspected he might have anisakiasis.

Anisakiasis is a parasitic disease caused by anisakid nematodes (worms) that can invade the stomach wall or intestine of humans.

Read more