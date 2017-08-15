Suspect accused of plotting attacks in Moscow region pleads guilty

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A second of the three suspects accused of plotting a chain of explosions in the Moscow region, Sulaimon Burkhonov, has pleaded guilty in court, TASS reports from Moscow's Lefortovo court.

He was arrested in court on October 11. Earlier in the day, the court remanded in custody till October 11 the first man suspected of plotting a series of explosions in Moscow. He also pleaded guilty.

"The request for remaining Davronzoda Siyovushi in custody shall be sustained," woman judge Margarita Kotova ruled. Moscow's Lefortovo court is considering restrictive measures against three detained members of the terrorist group.



Third of the three suspects Davlatyor Khodzhiyev has pleaded not guilty. "I was asked to (participate in plotting terrorist attacks), but I refused," he said.

Under the court decision, all suspects have been taken into custody until October 11. The other suspects, Sulaimon Burkhonov and Davronzoda Siyovushi, have pleaded guilty.



Moscow's Lefortovo court has ruled to take into custody three men suspected of plotting a chain of explosions in the Moscow region.





Photo: © Valery Sharifulin/TASS.